Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $736.71 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

