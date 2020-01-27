Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 373 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Paper by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 208,937 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 871,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 655,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

NYSE:IP opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

