Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,857,000 after buying an additional 450,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,709,000 after acquiring an additional 92,292 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 741,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 13,733.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,241,000 after acquiring an additional 538,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 364,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

RMD opened at $162.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $199,416.80. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $957,344.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,653 shares of company stock worth $9,035,942. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

