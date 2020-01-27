Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $917,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 135,329 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $76.79 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $591,225.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.