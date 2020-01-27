Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Ball by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Ball by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 827,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,538,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ball by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $629,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,520 shares of company stock worth $4,973,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

