Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at $1,922,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

