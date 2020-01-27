Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Williams Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 65,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 367,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 170.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

