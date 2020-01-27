Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 922,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 906,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after acquiring an additional 54,906 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 713,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,416,000 after acquiring an additional 99,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,017.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $67.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $68.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

