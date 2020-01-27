Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,769,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,754,000 after purchasing an additional 449,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,399 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.23.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $9,362,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,362,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $500,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,660 shares of company stock worth $17,873,315 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH stock opened at $105.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

