Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.09 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

