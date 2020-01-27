Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $223,461,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 174.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last ninety days.

Shares of A stock opened at $88.26 on Monday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

