Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,708 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KLA by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KLA by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,387,000 after buying an additional 69,361 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $179.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $98.64 and a one year high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.