Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 153 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,107 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

VMware stock opened at $150.63 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.69 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

