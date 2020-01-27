Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 180 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS opened at $76.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.79. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

