Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 277 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

ADM opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.08. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

