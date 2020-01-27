Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 42 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock opened at $320.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.49 and a 12 month high of $320.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.61.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.