Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 734 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 951,754 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,703,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,293,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 309.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $86.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.