SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of .

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of CNC opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Centene has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $69.25.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,393,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

