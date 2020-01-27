Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) vs. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Critical Review

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Superconductor Technologies and Cambium Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cambium Networks 0 2 4 0 2.67

Superconductor Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,885.83%. Cambium Networks has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.71%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than Cambium Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies N/A -248.37% -189.92% Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and Cambium Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $1.56 million 2.57 -$8.13 million ($4.03) -0.06 Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cambium Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superconductor Technologies.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

