Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Synchrony Financial worth $35,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 986.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $32.63 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

