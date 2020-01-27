Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Up 985.9% in January

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 985.9% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SYPR opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

