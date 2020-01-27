TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Short Interest Up 52.9% in January

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMTD. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, G.Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

