Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,000.00. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,073 shares of company stock worth $2,788,440. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. Tenable has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

