Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Downgraded to Negative at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from a neutral rating to a negative rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TER. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

