Teradyne (NYSE:TER) PT Raised to $72.00 at DA Davidson

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Teradyne from a neutral rating to a negative rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.58.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 35.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.