TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Down 34.8% in January

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TESS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 696,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 192.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

