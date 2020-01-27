Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 guidance at $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.35-3.55 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $88.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $430,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,029.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

