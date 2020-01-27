TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.10.

NYSE TSU opened at $19.57 on Friday. TIM Participacoes has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1259 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 263,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

