Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 131,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TITN. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

TITN stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $295.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.31. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

