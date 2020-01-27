TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday.

TGLVY stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers latex, nitrile, thermoplastic elastomer, cast polyethylene, vinyl, and polyisoprene surgical gloves. It also produces and sells concentrate latex, formers, chemicals, chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products.

