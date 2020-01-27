TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TowneBank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

TOWN opened at $27.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.08. TowneBank has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TowneBank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in TowneBank by 13.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 1,745.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 392,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TowneBank by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

