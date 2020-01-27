Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Trecora Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE:TREC opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a PE ratio of -237.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Research analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trecora Resources news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 533,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,496.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the second quarter worth $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 233.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trecora Resources (TREC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.