Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Sell Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their sell rating on shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.20 target price on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Trevali Mining to a sell rating and set a $0.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

TREVF stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

