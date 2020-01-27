Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Short Interest Up 149.0% in January

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,700 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the December 31st total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TRIL opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIL. ValuEngine lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

