Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:TSE opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,757,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,832,000 after acquiring an additional 536,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,805,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

