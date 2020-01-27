Tristate Capital (TSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Tristate Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. Tristate Capital has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

