TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TT Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

