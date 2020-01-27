Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $59,727.50 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $56,175.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $52,762.50.

On Thursday, November 21st, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $52,832.50.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,628,000 after acquiring an additional 419,150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Twitter by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,915,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after acquiring an additional 261,481 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,962,000 after acquiring an additional 688,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Twitter by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,621,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,804,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.