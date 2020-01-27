Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,008,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $5,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

