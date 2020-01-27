UBS Group Reiterates “€9.30” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €9.30 ($10.81) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.94 ($11.56).

EOAN stock opened at €10.46 ($12.16) on Monday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business’s 50-day moving average is €9.63 and its 200 day moving average is €9.13.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

