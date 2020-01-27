Unilever (NYSE:UN) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UN. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Partners restated a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 216.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

