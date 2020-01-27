Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $201.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $184.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $185.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.27. The company has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

