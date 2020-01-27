Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.85.

Shares of UNP opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.27. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Union Pacific by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 523,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $88,457,000 after purchasing an additional 82,679 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $131,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

