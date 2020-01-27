Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $212.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $185.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.27. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $560,158,000 after buying an additional 338,049 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,691,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $455,187,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after buying an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

