United Technologies (UTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) will be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UTX opened at $153.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Technologies has a twelve month low of $113.77 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

