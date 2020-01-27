Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,067 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $54,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 350,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,395 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,096,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 117,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $526,884.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,007.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock worth $3,002,217 over the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $29.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

