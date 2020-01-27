Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,169 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie set a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $37,525,076.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,259,764.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

