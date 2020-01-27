Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $230.45 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $163.08 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,741 shares of company stock worth $40,361,980. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

