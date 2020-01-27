Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 973 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Corteva by 19,499.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 117,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Corteva by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,947,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $27.95 on Monday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other Corteva news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn bought 5,150 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last quarter.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

