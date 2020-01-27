Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $92.56 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

